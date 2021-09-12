Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $314.52.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Argus lifted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $273.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

NYSE LH traded down $2.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $300.95. 548,119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $29.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $294.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.34. Laboratory Co. of America has a 52 week low of $176.49 and a 52 week high of $309.60.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 35.18% and a net margin of 17.57%. On average, research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America will post 23.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1,250.0% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 27,486.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 8,246 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 101.3% in the first quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 22.3% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

