Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.75 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) to post ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Krystal Biotech’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.88) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.61). Krystal Biotech posted earnings per share of ($0.49) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 53.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Krystal Biotech will report full year earnings of ($2.96) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.20) to ($2.75). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($3.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.79) to ($2.96). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Krystal Biotech.

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.02.

KRYS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Krystal Biotech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Krystal Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Krystal Biotech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.40.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRYS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Krystal Biotech by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,101,000 after acquiring an additional 21,390 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Krystal Biotech by 34.4% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Krystal Biotech during the first quarter worth about $69,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Krystal Biotech by 3.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Krystal Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRYS opened at $58.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.20 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.67. Krystal Biotech has a 12-month low of $40.04 and a 12-month high of $87.29.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a gene therapy company, which engages in developing and commercializing treatment for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. It developed a gene therapy platform, which company refer to as the Skin TARgeted Delivery platform, or STAR-D platform, that consists of a patent pending engineered viral vector based on herpes simplex virus 1, or HSV-1, and skin-optimized gene transfer technology, to develop off-the-shelf treatments for dermatological diseases.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Krystal Biotech (KRYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.