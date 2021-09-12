Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) Holdings Decreased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Kronos Worldwide were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 19.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 271,865 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after acquiring an additional 43,569 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kronos Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,536,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 160,744 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after buying an additional 10,656 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kronos Worldwide in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 90.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,832 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 5,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of Kronos Worldwide stock opened at $12.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 3.62. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.20 and a 1-year high of $18.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 1.38.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $478.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.43 million. Kronos Worldwide had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 7.92%. On average, research analysts expect that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. Kronos Worldwide’s payout ratio is 130.91%.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc engages in the production and marketing of value-added titanium dioxide pigments. Its products are used for coatings and inks; plastics; paper and paper laminates; man-made fibers; health, food, and beauty; and ceramic, glass, and welding rods applications. The firm also offers assistance in pigment selection, consultation, on-site training, testing on lab scale equipment, and weathering tests technical services.

