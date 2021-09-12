Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $59.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Kontoor Brands Inc. is an apparel company. It designs, manufactures and distributes products. The company’s brand consists of Wrangler(R), Lee(R) and Rock & Republic(R). Kontoor Brands Inc. is based in Greensboro, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on KTB. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.86.

Shares of KTB opened at $53.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.28. Kontoor Brands has a twelve month low of $21.66 and a twelve month high of $69.16.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40. The business had revenue of $490.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.10 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 257.55%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.30%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Kontoor Brands by 0.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Kontoor Brands by 6.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Kontoor Brands by 22.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 5.0% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

