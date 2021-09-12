Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.800-$6.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.350. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
NYSE:KSS opened at $51.77 on Friday. Kohl’s has a 52 week low of $18.28 and a 52 week high of $64.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.15. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.16.
Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.22. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kohl’s will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts recently commented on KSS shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Kohl’s from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Kohl’s from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Kohl’s from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kohl’s from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.24.
Kohl’s Company Profile
Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.
