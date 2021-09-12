Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.800-$6.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.350. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:KSS opened at $51.77 on Friday. Kohl’s has a 52 week low of $18.28 and a 52 week high of $64.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.15. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.16.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.22. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kohl’s will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is -82.64%.

Several research analysts recently commented on KSS shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Kohl’s from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Kohl’s from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Kohl’s from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kohl’s from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.24.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.