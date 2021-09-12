keyTango Achieves Market Cap of $826,012.56 (TANGO)

keyTango (CURRENCY:TANGO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. One keyTango coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000299 BTC on exchanges. keyTango has a market capitalization of $826,012.56 and approximately $41,105.00 worth of keyTango was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, keyTango has traded 43.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get keyTango alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00059443 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.04 or 0.00160239 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002900 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002223 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00014084 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000396 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.45 or 0.00043267 BTC.

About keyTango

TANGO is a coin. Its launch date was March 11th, 2021. keyTango’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,154,940 coins. keyTango’s official Twitter account is @TangoKey

According to CryptoCompare, “keyTango is a platform for the retail investor to discover and invest in deep DeFi products such as yield farming and liquidity pools. “

keyTango Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as keyTango directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire keyTango should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase keyTango using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for keyTango Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for keyTango and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.