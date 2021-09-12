Kadena Achieves Market Capitalization of $264.74 Million (KDA)

Kadena (CURRENCY:KDA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. Kadena has a market cap of $264.74 million and approximately $8.33 million worth of Kadena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kadena coin can now be purchased for about $1.80 or 0.00003967 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Kadena has traded 118.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kadena alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002208 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.97 or 0.00075004 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.45 or 0.00129061 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.36 or 0.00181835 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,316.54 or 1.00054966 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,303.85 or 0.07294622 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $420.99 or 0.00929520 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003019 BTC.

About Kadena

Kadena’s launch date was August 22nd, 2019. Kadena’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 147,335,305 coins. The official website for Kadena is kadena.io . The official message board for Kadena is medium.com/kadena-io . Kadena’s official Twitter account is @kadena_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “KDA is a digital currency that is used to pay for compute on the Kadena public chain. Similar to ETH on Ethereum, KDA on Kadena is the manner by which miners are compensated for mining blocks on the network and is the transaction fee that users pay in order to have their transactions included in a block. The Kadena network is designed to unite public applications, private blockchains, and other interoperable chains in one place, driving traffic to the high-bandwidth computer at the heart of the Kadena public chain. Kadena’s smart contracts are written in Pact, an open-source, formally-verifiable, human-readable, and Turing-incomplete language. Pact is designed for ease of use and adoption by developers and non-technical professionals alike. Gas is paid to the network for the execution of Pact smart contracts on the Kadena blockchain. The max supply is fixed at 1 billion tokens to be mined over 120 years. “

Kadena Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kadena directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kadena should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kadena using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kadena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kadena and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.