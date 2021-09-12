Jupiter (JUP) Trading Down 11.6% Over Last 7 Days

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 11th. One Jupiter coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0132 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Jupiter has a market cap of $1.67 million and $300,365.00 worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Jupiter has traded down 11.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Jupiter Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. The official message board for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . The official website for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech . Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Jupiter Coin Trading

