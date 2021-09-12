Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 95,087 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. cut its stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 18.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 420,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,087 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in News were worth $10,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NWSA. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of News by 155.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in News by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in News by 22,169.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in News by 788.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in News by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $21.89 on Friday. News Co. has a one year low of $12.79 and a one year high of $27.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.79 and a 200-day moving average of $25.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.09 and a beta of 1.53.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. News had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 4.44%. Equities research analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. News’s payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NWSA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.82 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.16.

About News

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

