Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 18,831 Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 18,831 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,422,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TWLO. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Twilio by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,826,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,689,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,136 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Twilio by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,824,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,295,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,413 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Twilio by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,519,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,540,198,000 after acquiring an additional 205,428 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Twilio by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,722,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,467,300,000 after acquiring an additional 985,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Twilio by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,534,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,204,416,000 after acquiring an additional 81,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on TWLO shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $424.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $463.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.96.

In other news, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,424 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.25, for a total value of $1,144,472.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 461 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.18, for a total transaction of $184,482.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 204,516 shares of company stock worth $75,900,110 over the last quarter. 4.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TWLO opened at $342.37 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.23 and a twelve month high of $457.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $370.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $358.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.59 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 10.93, a quick ratio of 10.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $668.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.74 million. On average, analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.