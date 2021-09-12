Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 83,330 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 469.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,330 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of LPL Financial worth $13,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 147,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,975,000 after buying an additional 22,925 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 557.7% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 87,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,482,000 after purchasing an additional 74,453 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 1,241.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 94,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,365,000 after purchasing an additional 86,994 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 39.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,063,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,573,000 after purchasing an additional 303,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial stock opened at $144.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 1.23. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.14 and a 12-month high of $159.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $142.01 and its 200 day moving average is $142.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter. LPL Financial had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 38.84%. Sell-side analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 15.48%.

In other news, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 7,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,002,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott Seese sold 12,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $1,741,671.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,017 shares of company stock worth $3,009,655. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on LPL Financial from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $166.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, decreased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.85.

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

