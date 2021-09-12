Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $13.65 Million Stock Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 469.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 83,330 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.13% of LPL Financial worth $13,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LPLA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in LPL Financial by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 958,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,942,000 after acquiring an additional 11,644 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in LPL Financial in the first quarter valued at $240,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in LPL Financial by 295.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 696,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,986,000 after purchasing an additional 520,305 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in LPL Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Scott Seese sold 12,521 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total transaction of $1,741,671.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 7,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,002,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,017 shares of company stock worth $3,009,655. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LPLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. lowered their price objective on LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $166.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded LPL Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.85.

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA opened at $144.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $142.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.14 and a 1-year high of $159.74.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.22. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 15.48%.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

