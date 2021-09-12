Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 813,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,638,838 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.17% of Vistra worth $15,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Shore Management Inc CT purchased a new stake in Vistra in the first quarter worth $114,870,000. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vistra during the first quarter worth about $110,118,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Vistra in the first quarter worth about $66,300,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Vistra by 86.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,869,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651,498 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 5,935,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,100,000 after buying an additional 2,918,000 shares in the last quarter. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Vistra from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research raised Vistra from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Seaport Global Securities increased their price target on shares of Vistra from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.13.

In other Vistra news, Director Scott B. Helm bought 5,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.98 per share, with a total value of $89,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vistra stock opened at $18.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of -5.60, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.94. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $15.47 and a 1 year high of $24.20.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter. Vistra had a negative return on equity of 20.81% and a negative net margin of 13.44%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Vistra’s payout ratio is 40.54%.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

