JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd Takes Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 7.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,478,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,535,000 after purchasing an additional 470,458 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 4.4% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 876,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,017,000 after purchasing an additional 37,016 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 11.4% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 110,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,648,000 after purchasing an additional 11,246 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 3.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 430,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,825,000 after purchasing an additional 15,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anomaly Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter worth about $20,318,000. Institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Carrier Global news, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $1,965,781.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $1,045,760.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE CARR opened at $56.43 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $28.79 and a 12 month high of $58.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.98.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 28.73%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.24.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

