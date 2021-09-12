JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd Takes $55,000 Position in iShares Focused Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FOVL)

JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Focused Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FOVL) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Focused Value Factor ETF by 101.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares Focused Value Factor ETF by 479.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Focused Value Factor ETF by 22.1% during the first quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 50,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after buying an additional 9,063 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Focused Value Factor ETF by 547.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 5,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Focused Value Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $777,000.

Get iShares Focused Value Factor ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:FOVL opened at $55.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.27. iShares Focused Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.93 and a fifty-two week high of $58.99.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Focused Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FOVL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Focused Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Focused Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.