JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd Takes $26,000 Position in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,020 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Stratasys by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Stratasys by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Stratasys by 4,484.3% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Stratasys by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 30,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 4,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Stratasys by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 32,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 4,879 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SSYS opened at $23.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.22. Stratasys Ltd. has a 52 week low of $11.89 and a 52 week high of $56.95.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.40% and a negative net margin of 78.54%. The firm had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

