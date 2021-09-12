JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd Invests $46,000 in Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC)

JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure in the second quarter worth about $222,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure by 7.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,820 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure in the second quarter worth about $21,518,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 5.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 115,938 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,437,000 after purchasing an additional 5,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 27.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 21,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MIC opened at $39.72 on Friday. Macquarie Infrastructure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.47 and a fifty-two week high of $41.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). Macquarie Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 93.38% and a positive return on equity of 18.89%. The firm had revenue of $288.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.60 million. On average, analysts forecast that Macquarie Infrastructure Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

Macquarie Infrastructure Profile

Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. owns and operates a diversified group of businesses providing basic services to customers in the U. S. It operates through the following business segments: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, MIC Hawaii, and Corporate and Other. The IMTT segment provides bulk liquid storage and handling services to third parties in the U.S.

