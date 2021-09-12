JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd Buys Shares of 1,066 Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HWM. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HWM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.80.

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $31.22 on Friday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.15 and a 1 year high of $36.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.52. The company has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.91 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 10.00%.

In other Howmet Aerospace news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 4,386 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $136,316.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

