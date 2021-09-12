JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd Acquires Shares of 822 Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Papp L Roy & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 7,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 9,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 76,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,234,000 after purchasing an additional 8,749 shares in the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OTIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $88.44 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.44 price objective (up from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.10.

In related news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $194,116.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total transaction of $140,216.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $90.55 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $58.04 and a 52-week high of $92.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.25. The stock has a market cap of $38.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.04 and a beta of 0.85.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.30% and a negative return on equity of 37.04%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. On average, analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

