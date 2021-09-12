JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $705.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $625.00 to $705.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $620.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Netflix from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Netflix from $586.00 to $643.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an underperform rating and set a $342.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $618.89.

Get Netflix alerts:

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $598.72 on Wednesday. Netflix has a 52-week low of $458.60 and a 52-week high of $615.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $540.81 and a 200 day moving average of $523.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.74.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Netflix will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $485,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $4,600,153.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,088.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,649 shares of company stock worth $9,729,194 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.1% in the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 656 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 724 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.8% in the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.4% during the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.