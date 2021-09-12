Jon Christianson Sells 1,500 Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) insider Jon Christianson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.17, for a total value of $130,755.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jon Christianson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 7th, Jon Christianson sold 1,500 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.64, for a total value of $114,960.00.

Shares of PLMR stock opened at $89.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.03 and a beta of -0.29. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.01 and a 12 month high of $115.40.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Palomar had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $57.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Palomar by 13.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Palomar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Palomar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Palomar during the 1st quarter valued at about $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Palomar from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

