Jon Christianson Sells 1,500 Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) insider Jon Christianson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.17, for a total value of $130,755.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Jon Christianson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, July 7th, Jon Christianson sold 1,500 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.64, for a total value of $114,960.00.
Shares of PLMR stock opened at $89.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.03 and a beta of -0.29. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.01 and a 12 month high of $115.40.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Palomar by 13.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Palomar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Palomar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Palomar during the 1st quarter valued at about $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Palomar from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.
Palomar Company Profile
Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.
