Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.

Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 4.5% of Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 109.4% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 67.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $1.10 on Friday, reaching $166.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,696,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,391,293. The company has a market capitalization of $439.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $133.65 and a 52-week high of $179.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $172.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

