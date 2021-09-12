JMP Securities Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Teradata (NYSE:TDC)

Teradata (NYSE:TDC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $78.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $70.00. JMP Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 52.61% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Teradata from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Teradata in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.40.

Teradata stock opened at $51.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 57.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.22. Teradata has a 52-week low of $17.99 and a 52-week high of $59.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.78.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.80 million. Teradata had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 41.02%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teradata will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Todd Cione sold 48,319 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total transaction of $2,228,472.28. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 309,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,251,541.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Teradata by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 81,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Teradata by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 98,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,922,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Teradata by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Teradata by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in Teradata by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

