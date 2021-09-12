JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) Downgraded by Barrington Research

Barrington Research cut shares of JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of JMP Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JMP Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

JMP stock opened at $7.46 on Wednesday. JMP Group has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $8.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.17. The stock has a market cap of $148.39 million, a PE ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.98.

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.17. JMP Group had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 32.27%. Sell-side analysts forecast that JMP Group will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Wedbush Securities Inc acquired 12,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.71 per share, with a total value of $72,699.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Glenn H. Tongue sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.45, for a total transaction of $74,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 61,790 shares of company stock worth $386,543 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 59.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JMP. FMR LLC increased its position in JMP Group by 7.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 482,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 32,900 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in JMP Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 439,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in JMP Group by 127.9% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 210,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 118,332 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in JMP Group during the second quarter worth about $361,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in JMP Group by 291.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 15,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

JMP Group Company Profile

JMP Group LLC provides investment banking, sales and trading, and equity research services to corporate and institutional clients, and alternative asset management products and services to institutional investors and high net-worth individuals. It operates through three segments: Broker-Dealer, Asset Management, and Investment.

