Jim C. Walton Sells 670,603 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 670,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.53, for a total transaction of $98,934,060.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Jim C. Walton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 2nd, Jim C. Walton sold 754,655 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.45, for a total transaction of $112,028,534.75.

Shares of WMT opened at $145.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $406.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.10, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.20. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.28 and a 1 year high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The business had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WMT. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Walmart by 31.9% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,316 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth $351,000. Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 69.8% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth $489,000. Finally, 55I LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 90.0% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. 28.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $166.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.59.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

