Jefferies Financial Group Comments on BNP Paribas SA’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BNPQY)

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BNP Paribas in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Bocahut now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $4.34 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.42.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on BNP Paribas from €59.00 ($69.41) to €61.00 ($71.76) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. HSBC upgraded BNP Paribas to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on BNP Paribas from €60.00 ($70.59) to €62.00 ($72.94) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on BNP Paribas from €45.20 ($53.18) to €48.30 ($56.82) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BNP Paribas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.59.

OTCMKTS:BNPQY opened at $31.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.91 and a 200 day moving average of $31.73. The company has a market capitalization of $77.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.66. BNP Paribas has a 1-year low of $16.78 and a 1-year high of $35.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $14.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. BNP Paribas had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 18.03%.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.754 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. BNP Paribas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.48%.

About BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company operates through the following business: Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate Institutional Banking. The Retail Banking and Services business includes the retail banking networks and specialized financial services in France and around the world.

