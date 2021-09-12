Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Johnson Controls International in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now expects that the company will earn $3.45 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.40. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Johnson Controls International’s FY2023 earnings at $4.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on JCI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.50.

NYSE:JCI opened at $75.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. Johnson Controls International has a 52-week low of $39.79 and a 52-week high of $76.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.16 and a 200 day moving average of $66.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.11.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $12,049,320.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1,531.8% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

