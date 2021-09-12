Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) a €167.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €167.00 ($196.47) price target on Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €165.00 ($194.12) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Friday, July 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €164.00 ($192.94) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, DZ Bank set a €164.00 ($192.94) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Börse currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €157.69 ($185.52).

ETR DB1 opened at €143.00 ($168.24) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of €145.76 and a 200-day moving average of €142.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.32. Deutsche Börse has a 1-year low of €124.85 ($146.88) and a 1-year high of €155.00 ($182.35).

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

