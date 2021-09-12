Javier Ferrán Acquires 237 Shares of Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Stock

Diageo plc (LON:DGE) insider Javier Ferrán acquired 237 shares of Diageo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,494 ($45.65) per share, with a total value of £8,280.78 ($10,818.89).

Javier Ferrán also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Diageo alerts:

On Tuesday, August 10th, Javier Ferrán acquired 230 shares of Diageo stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,602 ($47.06) per share, with a total value of £8,284.60 ($10,823.88).

Shares of LON DGE opened at GBX 3,511.50 ($45.88) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,527.13 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,331.92. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of GBX 2,462.08 ($32.17) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,641 ($47.57). The company has a market capitalization of £81.99 billion and a PE ratio of 30.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.10, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.60.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of GBX 44.59 ($0.58) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous dividend of $27.96. This represents a yield of 1.25%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is 0.62%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DGE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,580 ($46.77) price target on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price target on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price target on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,950 ($51.61) price target on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) price target on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Diageo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,658.13 ($47.79).

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.