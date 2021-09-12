J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.570-$9.730 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.72 billion-$1.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.70 billion.

JCOM stock opened at $134.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. J2 Global has a 1 year low of $66.85 and a 1 year high of $147.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.81.

Get J2 Global alerts:

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.43. J2 Global had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The company had revenue of $429.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.60 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that J2 Global will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

Separately, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $129.18.

In other J2 Global news, CFO R Scott Turicchi sold 15,580 shares of J2 Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total value of $2,096,133.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 243,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,700,081.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 2,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $361,361.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About J2 Global

J2 Global, Inc is an Internet information and services company, which engages in the digital media and cloud services business. The firm operates through the following segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company was founded by Jaye Muller and John F.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for J2 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J2 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.