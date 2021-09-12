J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 132.6% in the second quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 24.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

JBHT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $173.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.22 and a twelve month high of $184.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.51.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The company’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

In related news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.53, for a total value of $215,189.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total transaction of $89,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,567 shares of company stock valued at $628,562 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

