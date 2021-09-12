iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Liquid Strategies LLC

Liquid Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 1.5% of Liquid Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Liquid Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $5,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 127,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,831,000 after purchasing an additional 32,335 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,319,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,193,000 after purchasing an additional 429,492 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 8,607 shares during the period. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,954,000.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $109.30. 2,970,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,224,110. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.20 and a 200 day moving average of $110.65. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $66.74 and a 1-year high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

