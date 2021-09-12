iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Falcon Wealth Planning

Falcon Wealth Planning cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 2.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 162,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,034,000 after purchasing an additional 13,793 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. B B H & B Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. B B H & B Inc. now owns 29,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 15,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000.

NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $148.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $149.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.57. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $108.20 and a 1-year high of $152.23.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

