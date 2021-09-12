iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Holdings Cut by Lumature Wealth Partners LLC

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 27.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Motco lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Renasant Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $268.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $269.49 and a 200-day moving average of $267.41. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $175.98 and a one year high of $277.81.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.