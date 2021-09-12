iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Bought by Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 4,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period.

Shares of IWM stock opened at $221.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.43. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $142.09 and a 12-month high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

