iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 180,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.06% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $41,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Keel Point LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 373,385 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $221.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $221.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.43. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $142.09 and a 52 week high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.