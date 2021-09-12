iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 52.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF were worth $3,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 38.9% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 14,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,146,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in iShares North American Tech ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in iShares North American Tech ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter.

iShares North American Tech ETF stock opened at $424.48 on Friday. iShares North American Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $290.44 and a 1 year high of $432.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $417.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $390.11.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

