iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Shares Bought by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) by 135.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,774 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at $83,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the second quarter worth about $138,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000.

Shares of NASDAQ EUFN opened at $19.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.94. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $12.99 and a 12 month high of $21.32.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

