iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Bought by US Financial Advisors LLC

US Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF accounts for 1.3% of US Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. US Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $2,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 2,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rede Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of VLUE traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.67. The stock had a trading volume of 761,967 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $89.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.22.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.