iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Stake Lifted by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 32.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 653,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 160,855 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Atria Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $34,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32,433.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 21.2% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 18,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 209.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,119.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth $374,000.

NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $53.74 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $52.48 and a 1 year high of $54.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.75 and a 200-day moving average of $53.30.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.076 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%.

