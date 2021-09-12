IQE (LON:IQE) Upgraded to Buy by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of IQE (LON:IQE) to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has GBX 65 ($0.85) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 55 ($0.72).

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of IQE from GBX 57 ($0.74) to GBX 50 ($0.65) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.44) price target on shares of IQE in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

LON:IQE opened at GBX 45.90 ($0.60) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £368.21 million and a P/E ratio of -114.75. IQE has a 1-year low of GBX 42 ($0.55) and a 1-year high of GBX 91.94 ($1.20). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 48.83 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 55.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.79, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Photonics, and CMOS++. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; offers wireless products, including GaAs, GaN, and InP-based technologies, as well as Si and Ge-based epitaxial wafer structures; and supplies GaAs HBTs, pHEMTs, and BiFETs/BiHEMTs for use in consumer mobile handsets, connected devices, 5G network infrastructure, WiFi 6, Bluetooth, and satellite communications.

