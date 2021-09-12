Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Shares Down 4.5%

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)’s share price dropped 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.69 and last traded at $22.93. Approximately 39,961 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,412,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.02.

IOVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $51.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down from $35.00) on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.77.

The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.39.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.02). Equities analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOVA. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4,827.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $106,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 51,360.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,136 shares during the period.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

