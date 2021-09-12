Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Stock Holdings Increased by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 793 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invitae were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVTA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Invitae by 98.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 178,031 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,443,000 after acquiring an additional 88,284 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Invitae by 65.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 7,782 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invitae in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Invitae by 490.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,669 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Invitae by 6.3% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 20,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 87.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NVTA opened at $31.17 on Friday. Invitae Co. has a 12 month low of $24.16 and a 12 month high of $61.59. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 12.30 and a quick ratio of 12.08.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.20). Invitae had a negative return on equity of 26.29% and a negative net margin of 149.68%. The firm had revenue of $116.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Invitae Co. will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Invitae news, insider Katherine Stueland sold 20,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $642,744.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Robert F. Werner sold 15,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total transaction of $381,277.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,805 shares of company stock worth $3,652,475 in the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Invitae from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Invitae in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark upgraded Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Invitae in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Invitae from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.20.

About Invitae

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

