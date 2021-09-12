Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors bought 2,199 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,955% compared to the average volume of 107 call options.

In other Mersana Therapeutics news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 8,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $102,121.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anna Protopapas sold 20,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total transaction of $249,936.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 324,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,051,777.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,321 shares of company stock worth $768,504 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,822,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,814,000 after purchasing an additional 820,618 shares during the last quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 36.9% during the first quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 4,005,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,810,000 after buying an additional 1,078,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,181,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,206,000 after buying an additional 64,216 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,941,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,939,000 after acquiring an additional 90,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 34.5% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,775,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,902,000 after acquiring an additional 711,460 shares during the period. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MRSN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRSN opened at $8.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $614.28 million, a P/E ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 2.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Mersana Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.46 and a 12-month high of $29.09.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.09). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 58.04% and a negative net margin of 295,206.97%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Mersana Therapeutics will post -2.25 EPS for the current year.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing antibody drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients with significant unmet need. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

