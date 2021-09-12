Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW) Shares Acquired by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank increased its stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at about $7,456,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 28.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,517,000 after purchasing an additional 15,520 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 40,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 4,152 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 23.0% in the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 38,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 7,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. now owns 36,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PBW opened at $79.75 on Friday. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a one year low of $52.23 and a one year high of $138.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.85.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.