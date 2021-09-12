Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0964 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th.

VLT opened at $15.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.41. Invesco High Income Trust II has a twelve month low of $12.02 and a twelve month high of $15.34.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco High Income Trust II stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.16% of Invesco High Income Trust II worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

