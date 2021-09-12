Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Shares Purchased by Linscomb & Williams Inc.

Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 358,157 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,355 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF makes up 2.9% of Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $57,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 160.0% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 32.4% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA PRF traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $161.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,114. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.34. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $109.31 and a 1 year high of $165.27.

