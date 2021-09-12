Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR) by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 59.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 63,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 23,846 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 30.8% in the first quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 164,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 38,735 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 23.9% in the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 11,294 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 387,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,368,000 after acquiring an additional 9,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,306,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,236,000 after acquiring an additional 40,927 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.03 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.57 and a 1-year high of $22.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.88.

