Invesco BulletShares 2023 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCE) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCE) by 3.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 50,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 24,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 738,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,329,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF by 19.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 4,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,474,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCE opened at $26.25 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF has a 1-year low of $25.98 and a 1-year high of $27.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.21.

