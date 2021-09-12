Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.89 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) will announce earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.95) and the highest is ($0.84). Intra-Cellular Therapies reported earnings per share of ($0.79) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will report full year earnings of ($3.32) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.47) to ($3.19). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.11) to ($1.90). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Intra-Cellular Therapies.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.06). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 425.79% and a negative return on equity of 37.50%. The company had revenue of $20.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.04 million. The business’s revenue was up 952.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intra-Cellular Therapies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.33.

ITCI stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,459. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.66. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 1 year low of $22.92 and a 1 year high of $44.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 1.29.

In other news, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 18,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $773,076.03. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,767 shares in the company, valued at $581,931.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITCI. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the first quarter valued at about $730,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 5.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV boosted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 32.3% in the first quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 21,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 95,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the first quarter worth about $459,000. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

